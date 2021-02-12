Watch now: Are you ready for Valentine’s Day?

Local businesses offered ideas and advice to folks still looking for something special for their Valentine this Sunday.
“Be creative with all the new additions to many local businesses,” said Amanda Freeland, owner of HomeSliced Conover. “No matter what your comfort level there are so many local businesses bending over backward to serve you in their store or to-go so you can enjoy things at home.”
Freeland also shared ideas for at-home Valentine’s Day celebrations for families. “Looks like a rainy weekend ahead, so spend Saturday morning driving to a few local places to pick up food, sweets, a craft, a movie, and have an indoor picnic complete with blankets and pillows across the floor as a couple or as a family,” she said.
Freeland added that she and her husband will continue their annual heart hunt this year. “We cut out hearts from paper and write our favorite things about each other on them and then tape them everywhere around the house to be found throughout the weekend,” she explained. “Sometimes they’re not found for several days!”
Freeland does this with her two sons, as well. “We tape our notes to the back of giant felt hearts and hide them after they’re in bed so on Valentine’s Day morning the hearts are easier to spot all throughout the house and they can start the day feeling seen, loved, and known,” she said. “It’s become an annual tradition, and I hope they continue with their own families someday.”
Jeri Hartshorn, owner of Whitfield’s Flowers and More, said it’s been business as usual at her florist shop this year. “This is our busiest time of year,” she said. “People don’t realize that we put our orders in during January for Valentine’s Day; so my advice is to order your flowers early.”
Hartshorn said there have been more floral orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have had a lot of fresh flowers delivered to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help cheer people up this year,” she explained. “It really brightens people’s day, especially with everything going on.”
She added that her shop has been doing more deliveries since the beginning of the pandemic. “More people are avoiding going out if they can, but we are still open for pick-ups,” Hartshorn said. “We ask that people wear a mask, and our employees wear them, too.”
Another classic option for a Valentine's Day gift is jewelry. “Jewelry is a gift that keeps giving,” said Dana Ramseur. “Flowers fade, candy is eaten — but you can enjoy jewelry for years to come. It’s a personal gift, and something you can hold on to for generations.”
Ramseur is the owner of Dana’s Fine Jewelry. She is celebrating 25 years in business this month.
Ramseur’s tip for folks purchasing jewelry is to make it special. “If you’ve been married for 20-plus years, don’t get your wife anything heart-shaped,” she laughed. “By that time, I’m sure your wife has plenty of heart-shaped pieces. And you can’t just hand it to her and say, ‘Here you go.’ Make the presentation special — it makes a big difference.”
Kristi Carpenter, general manager at the Hickory Wine Shoppe, said she has seen an uptick in business. “Just yesterday several people came in to buy wine either for a present for their loved one or for their special evening,” she said Friday.
Carpenter also offered sage advice in regards to Valentine’s Day 2021: “None of us are promised tomorrow, so make sure you tell the people who are special in your life that you love them,” she said.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.