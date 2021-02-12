Watch now: Are you ready for Valentine’s Day?

Jeri Hartshorn, owner of Whitfield’s Flowers and More, said it’s been business as usual at her florist shop this year. “This is our busiest time of year,” she said. “People don’t realize that we put our orders in during January for Valentine’s Day; so my advice is to order your flowers early.”

Hartshorn said there have been more floral orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have had a lot of fresh flowers delivered to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help cheer people up this year,” she explained. “It really brightens people’s day, especially with everything going on.”

She added that her shop has been doing more deliveries since the beginning of the pandemic. “More people are avoiding going out if they can, but we are still open for pick-ups,” Hartshorn said. “We ask that people wear a mask, and our employees wear them, too.”

Another classic option for a Valentine's Day gift is jewelry. “Jewelry is a gift that keeps giving,” said Dana Ramseur. “Flowers fade, candy is eaten — but you can enjoy jewelry for years to come. It’s a personal gift, and something you can hold on to for generations.”

Ramseur is the owner of Dana’s Fine Jewelry. She is celebrating 25 years in business this month.