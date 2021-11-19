Watch Now: App State comes down the mountain: University announces new campus in Hickory

Appalachian State University will open a campus in Hickory in the large building off U.S. 321 that once housed the headquarters of Corning Optical Communications.

Speaking before a group of city, county, state and university leaders on Friday, App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said the university purchased the building that will house the new campus.

Everts spoke about how the university’s academic deans marveled at the size of the building during a tour that morning.

“They were all so excited about space,” Everts said. “That’s something we don’t have a great deal of on our Boone campus, so they are so excited.”

At five stories tall and nearly 226,000 square feet in size, Everts said the building is the largest to be part of App State.

The university purchased the building for a little more than $1 million. The total assessed value of the building and land is listed at $5.9 million on Catawba County GIS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the university plans to hold a tour soon to announce details on the programs to be offered at the campus and the timeline for opening the building.