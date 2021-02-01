Watch Now: Allen Huffman uses racing to share Gospel

Hickory native Allen Huffman had a divine wake-up call 15 years ago.
“In 2006, God got my attention,” he said. “I realized I had let racing become more important than anything else. Just to be blunt, I had let racing become my idol.”
Huffman’s interest in motorsports began at 5. “Racing came before the ministry, because I was a 5-year-old at the race track,” he admitted. “That’s where I first fell in love with racing: sitting in the grandstand at Hickory Motor Speedway.”
When Huffman realized that his full attention wasn’t on his faith, he wanted to change that. “In October 2006, I sold our entire race team, quit my job, and moved to Hendersonville to go to Bible college,” he explained. “I graduated from (Fruitland Baptist Bible College), and we started NCN in April of 2007.”
NCN — New Creation Nation — is the name of Huffman’s ministry. The name is based off of II Corinthians 5:17. “We saw a huge need for something outside of the four walls of the church,” he said. “We wanted to engage people and make them think. There are so many things that pull people in different directions.”
When Huffman started his journey in ministry, some people didn’t understand his motivation. “Everyone thought I was crazy,” Huffman laughed. “We hadn’t had great success in racing, but we had done OK. But those that were close to me — my parents, my church — told me that if it’s what God was calling me to that I should do it.”
Since the beginning of his ministry, Huffman’s focus has been on youth and young adults. “We want to be a positive impact to the upcoming generation, and to show them that there is more to life than stuff — money, jobs, and even racing,” he said.
To connect with a younger population, Huffman shares his testimony with others faced with similar situations. “From 2004 to 2006, I tried everything I could to try to find something that would make me happy. I wanted to find my purpose,” he said. “Nothing I did was making me happy.”
“When God helped me get refocused, I realized that Christianity is about more than just tradition. It’s more than a checklist,” Huffman continued. “It’s about a lifestyle and something deeper. God created us for a relationship because he wants that with us.”
Huffman and his team traveled the country visiting churches and youth groups as part of his ministry. “The racing is something fun we can do to catch people’s attention. It’s a cool platform,” Huffman said. “But the number one focus of this team is the ministry.”
Huffman’s team runs in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Series, and they primarily run at the Hickory Motor Speedway.
On countless occasions, Huffman said folks will come up to him after a race and ask for prayer, or share their testimony with him. This is how one of Huffman’s team members became a member.
“He walked up to us one Saturday night and was asking what we were about,” Huffman explained. “And then he said, ‘If you don’t mind, could you pray for my mother-in-law? She’s in the hospital and they don’t know if she’s going to make it.’ We stood there and prayed together, and they came back the next week and the next to talk to us and give us updates.”
Now, he’s part of Huffman’s ministry team. “It’s just story after story of what God has done through us just being there at the race track,” Huffman said.
Although the impact of NCN Ministries was obvious at the race track, Huffman knew his team was tired. “We decided to not run the first race in Hickory (last year), even before COVID, because we had run for five years in a row,” he said.
Huffman’s hectic work schedule along with weekly races began to take its toll on everyone. “The team was tired,” he admitted. “We were all at the point where we needed to figure out if God still wants us to continue (running late model trucks) at Hickory or do we need to start looking at other options.”
As the team continues to work on Huffman’s late model truck, they will also work on what the future holds for NCN Ministries. “Right now we’re just trying to figure out what direction we’re supposed to go, what doors God will open for us,” Huffman said.
“Our number one goal is to get ministry events lined up,” he continued. “I would love to see us get to a point where we have ministry events every week — whether we travel to race somewhere and then have an event that Sunday, or just doing ministry events and racing when God lets us. We’re just praying through it.”
