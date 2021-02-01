Watch Now: Allen Huffman uses racing to share Gospel

“He walked up to us one Saturday night and was asking what we were about,” Huffman explained. “And then he said, ‘If you don’t mind, could you pray for my mother-in-law? She’s in the hospital and they don’t know if she’s going to make it.’ We stood there and prayed together, and they came back the next week and the next to talk to us and give us updates.”

Now, he’s part of Huffman’s ministry team. “It’s just story after story of what God has done through us just being there at the race track,” Huffman said.

Although the impact of NCN Ministries was obvious at the race track, Huffman knew his team was tired. “We decided to not run the first race in Hickory (last year), even before COVID, because we had run for five years in a row,” he said.

Huffman’s hectic work schedule along with weekly races began to take its toll on everyone. “The team was tired,” he admitted. “We were all at the point where we needed to figure out if God still wants us to continue (running late model trucks) at Hickory or do we need to start looking at other options.”