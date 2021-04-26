Watch Now: 7-year-old shooting victim's aunt speaks at Hickory vigil

A prayer vigil was held on Monday to remember the life of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris.

Harris was shot and killed on April 21 while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Douglas Mason Wilson, a suspect in the case, is charged with first-degree murder.

The vigil was held at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory.

Harris was with his mother and her two other children at the time of the shooting. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

