Watch Now: 3 vehicles involved in crash at intersection of McDonald Parkway, 15th Avenue

A three-vehicle accident was blocking 15th Avenue SE and McDonald Parkway at 1:30 Wednesday.
Hickory Police Officer Ryan Black says it is believed all three vehicles were traveling in the same direction on the avenue and heading toward McDonald Parkway.
No injuries have been reported. Law officers are still working to determine what happened.
Hickory firefighters and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.