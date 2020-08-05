You are the owner of this article.
Watch Now: 3 vehicles involved in crash at intersection of McDonald Parkway, 15th Avenue
A three-vehicle accident blocked 15th Avenue SE and McDonald Parkway at 1:30 Wednesday. It is believed all three vehicles were traveling in the same direction on the avenue and heading toward McDonald Parkway, Hickory Police Officer Ryan Black said. No injuries were reported. Hickory firefighters and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

