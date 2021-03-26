 Skip to main content
Watch now: 3-car collision at intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 10 ties up traffic
Watch now: 3-car collision at intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 10 ties up traffic

0326 wreck.jpg

A pickup truck ended up on its side in this three-vehicle crash.

 Robert Reed

Two cars and a pickup truck were involved in a crash east of Newton Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 10.

Three people were taken to area hospitals.

The truck in the crash ended up on its side.

The road was open by 5:30 Friday afternoon.

