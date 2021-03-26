Watch now: 3-car collision at intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 10 ties up traffic

Two cars and a pickup truck were involved in a crash east of Newton Friday afternoon.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 10.
Three people were taken to area hospitals.
The truck in the crash ended up on its side.
The road was open by 5:30 Friday afternoon.
Robert Reed
