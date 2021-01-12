Watch now: 3,113 Catawba County residents have 1st vaccine dose

At least 1,423 more Catawba County residents got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week, according to state data.

There are now 3,113 county residents who have received the first of two doses of the vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 472 residents who have received their second dose, completing the vaccine series through Monday.

Together, there have been 3,585 people have have received one or both doses of the vaccine.

Catawba County started vaccinating people over 75 on Jan. 4 along with health-care workers most at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

The state reported 1,515 Burke County residents have received only the first dose and 272 have completed the series.

At least 1,352 Caldwell County residents have been vaccinated with only the first dose as of Monday, according to the latest data from the state. There are 218 who have completed the vaccine series.

In Alexander County, 386 county residents have received only the first dose and 67 have completed the series.

