Watch now: 3,113 Catawba County residents have 1st vaccine dose

At least 1,423 more Catawba County residents got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week, according to state data.
There are now 3,113 county residents who have received the first of two doses of the vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 472 residents who have received their second dose, completing the vaccine series through Monday.
Together, there have been 3,585 people have have received one or both doses of the vaccine.
Catawba County started vaccinating people over 75 on Jan. 4 along with health-care workers most at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
The state reported 1,515 Burke County residents have received only the first dose and 272 have completed the series.
At least 1,352 Caldwell County residents have been vaccinated with only the first dose as of Monday, according to the latest data from the state. There are 218 who have completed the vaccine series.
In Alexander County, 386 county residents have received only the first dose and 67 have completed the series.
Statewide, 173,928 people have received only the first dose of the vaccine. There are 20,608 people who have completed the series. There have been another 37,992 doses administered in long-term care facilities across the state, according to NCDHHS.
About 81 percent of vaccine recipients in North Carolina have been white, according to state health officials. Ten percent have been Black and 5 percent Asian. Four percent were Hispanic.
About 48 percent of those vaccinated have been 25 to 49 years old. About 28 percent were 50 to 64 and 14 percent have been 75 and older.
All counties in North Carolina are vaccinating health-care workers most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Not all are vaccinating people over 75 yet, including Burke County.
Case count
Catawba County reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the county total at 13,346 cases since the pandemic began.
Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 201.
There are 113 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Statewide, North Carolina reported 6,851 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 635,975.
There are 3,940 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,638 have died.