Watch now: 10-year-old boy, Claremont man honored for actions during fire

Ten-year-old Brayden Connor woke his mother on the night of Dec. 4 to alert her to a fire in their Claremont home.
Brayden’s mother went to get help from their 26-year-old neighbor Antonio Bickems.
Bickems did not know what to make of the knocking on his door at first. He slowly moved toward the door, not sure if it was someone trying to break in.
However, when he heard the woman on the other side talking about a fire, he opened the door.
Bickems pulled two children out of the burning home through a window while the mother rescued a third.
Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance was so impressed with the way Connor and Bickems responded she nominated them for heroism awards given by the N.C. Department of Insurance.
Connor and Bickems received their awards Thursday morning at the Claremont Fire Department. Mike Causey, the state insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, presented the awards.
“I think I’m still processing it, to be honest,” Bickems said shortly before the award presentation. “And to receive the award, I’m appreciative of it but at the same I just was doing what my instincts told me to do.”
Connor also got some additional gifts: a 42-inch flatscreen TV, Xbox One and a video game.
Lowrance said the community has shown its support for the family and Bethlehem United Methodist Church has been accepting donations of items like furniture.
For more information on ways to help the family, call the church at 828-459-7480.
