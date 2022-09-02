Watch Jon Taffer of TV show 'Bar Rescue' greet crowd prior to big reveal at Hickory pub

People who lined up to catch a glimpse of Jon Taffer, host of the reality TV show “Bar Rescue,” did not go away disappointed on Thursday.

They saw Taffer. They did not, however, see the inside of the Hickory pub the TV show refurbished.

People started lining up at the former Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill around 6 p.m. Approximately 30 people stood outside a fenced area at what is now The Gateway Pub & Grill. The show's big reveal did not take place until after 9 p.m.

Several people expressed their displeasure when a crewman with the show said that only family and friends of the bar staff would get to go inside the renovated pub.

The crewman did encourage people to stick around to watch the exterior reveal.

Approximately 20 family and friends of the bar’s staff were lined up in front of the bar at 9 p.m. A large tarp draped over the bar’s new sign was removed. Next, the bar’s owner and staff members, who were blindfolded, were escorted to the parking lot. Their backs were turned to the restaurant.

As Taffer walked up, the crowd began cheering. He waved and smiled. “Hey everybody,” Taffer said. “I got to spend four days here and this is a great town.”

Taffer had the owner and staff turn around to see the remodeled bar for the first time. Several of the staff members cried and said how much they liked the new paint color. Before the renovation, the bar had a red brick exterior with dark orange accents. Now the bar is dark blue with gray accents.

Taffer told the crowd he arrived on Monday to meet the staff and owner. On Tuesday, the show hosted a "stress test" to determined how the bar staff could handle a busy night. The renovations started on Wednesday and ended on Thursday before the reveal.

Taffer said the show remodels bars in less than 36 hours.

Jarisa Galan, of Hickory, said she is a huge fan of the show and has been watching it for around seven years. She came to the reveal with her fiancé for the chance to see Taffer in person.

Galan's fiancé told her “Bar Rescue” was filming at the bar as they drove by. She said she didn’t believe it at first, but after having dinner they decided to stop by.

“We pulled up and I was like, ‘It’s Jon Taffer!’” Galan said. “I was like a little kid in a candy store when I hopped out of the car,”

Galan said what she likes most about the show is how Taffer helps people get back on their feet.

“Sometimes (bar owners) are stuck in their ways. They’re like, ‘No, I don’t like the new idea,’ and then they go back (to what the bar was before),” Galan said. “That’s where they fail. But once they embrace the whole rescue mission and whatnot I feel like they really succeed. (Taffer) is not going to steer people wrong.”

She added, “This is weird (the "Bar Rescue" visit) because Hickory is kind of a blah place."