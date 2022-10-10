Watch Hickory street supervisor stack tires, win national excavator contest

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller proudly told the Hickory City Council last month that the city is home to the best excavator in the nation and the third-best backhoe operator.

Miller was referring to Bobby Hatley, 35, the city street supervisor who had claimed the top spot in the miniexcavator competition and third place in the backhoe contest at the American Public Works Association National Equipment Roadeo in August.

Hatley took part in the national competition after winning the North Carolina backhoe and excavator events earlier this year.

The competitions were timed. The excavator contest required participants to stack five tires and then stick a traffic cone upside down inside the tires.

In the backhoe competition, Hatley had to slide a bucket along a board without displacing the bucket. The board was held up by two road barrels.

Speaking to the council, Hatley noted that by coincidence a piece of equipment he used in the contest was identical to one he personally owned.

He also recalled a conversation prior to the competition in which Miller asked if he wanted to get in some practice.

“Before I left, I actually dug like a 900-foot ditch that Saturday so I was like, ‘Man, I’m good. Let’s just do it,’” Hatley said. “So it worked out really well.”

Hatley recently discussed the most challenging parts of the competition, what he considers key to his success and his thoughts on continuing to compete.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On the hardest part of the competitions:

I would say probably the crowd and probably the different environment.

Because usually we’re working on the side of the road or down in a ditch somewhere and you don’t have several hundred people there staring and watching and all that good stuff.

On why he is successful in the competitions:

The seat time (in the equipment) and even in my position I’m still able to go out and work with crews and help the guys. So I do spend a great deal of time in the equipment.

I think that’s the biggest thing. Whether you’re digging logs out from a creek crossing or you’re strategically pulling out a piece of curb and gutter not to damage anything around it, if you think about it that way, it’s really close to stacking tires.

I really try to blend in with the guys and try to help the guys. I think that really helps, to be a part of the team.

On his future in the Roadeo:

We’ll just have to see how it goes. I’d like to send some of my guys that are coming up through the ranks, I’d like to send some of those guys and maybe see what they can do with it.

Maybe we can have another person or employee from the city of Hickory to do very well.