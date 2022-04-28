Watch a play, buy some crafts and see a concert this weekend

Hickory Community Theatre performs play ‘The Cake’

The play, “The Cake,” is a thought-provoking dramatic comedy. A successful baker in North Carolina is called by her late best friend’s daughter to bake a cake for her upcoming wedding. What the baker soon learns is that the daughter is marrying another woman, and one from a different race. Della, the baker, is forced to rethink her values, beliefs and morals.

Although it’s a serious subject, the story is told with plenty of humor and warmth by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. John Rambo, the director, says, “This isn’t a play about controversy, it’s about love and understanding, as the characters navigate their way through changing viewpoints and finding some common ground.”

Hickory Community Theatre performances of “The Cake” are Fridays and Saturdays through May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; May 1 at 2:30 p.m. and May 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community Theatre encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building. “The Cake” is rated R for strong adult language.

Final Soundbites and Masterworks concerts of the season

North Carolina-based soprano singer Jodi Burns is the guest artist for Western Piedmont Symphony’s last Soundbites event and Masterworks season finale.

At the final Soundbites event, Burns will perform highlights from her operatic repertoire and share a sneak peek of the “Four Last Songs” performance coming up at the Masterworks concert the following evening.

Burns has been described as singing with a “plush voice and rich expressivity” by The New York Times. In her appearance as Anna Sorenson in Kevin Puts’ “Silent Night,” the Winston-Salem Journal notes, “Burns dazzle[s] with her lustrous soprano and bright charisma. The production is elevated whenever she appears on stage.”

Whether performing in intimate venues or on the opera stage, she appeals to a rich and diverse audience.

The Soundbites lunch will be provided by Fresh Chef Restaurant of Hickory. The event is $35 and will take place in the Keiser Community Room at the SALT Block on Friday at noon.

The Masterworks concert will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $45. The Western Piedmont Symphony will play Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, op. 95, “From the New World,” Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs” featuring Burns and Christopher Theofanidis’ “Rainbow Body (2000).”

Spring craft market in Valdese on Saturday

The annual Spring Craft Market in Valdese is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 60 handmade crafting vendors will be spread across Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

Sponsored by the Historic Valdese Foundation and Valdese Community Affairs, the community is invited to come out and enjoy a day of crafts, live music and food.