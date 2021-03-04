Warning signs of Alzheimer’s program offered

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library is offering a virtual program through Zoom with the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. This program will occur on Thursday, March 11, at 5 p.m. and it will cover the topic of 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. This virtual program will be presented by Ruby Wells, Alzheimer's Association community educator.

This is a free program, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the library events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.