NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts announced Wanzl as its major corporate sponsor for the 2023 edition of the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts.

Set to take place on Sept. 29-30 in Hickory and Newton, the free “all arts” festival promises to be an exceptional celebration, welcoming participation of visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

As a leader in providing innovative shopping cart solutions and retail systems, Wanzl has a strong commitment to supporting and promoting cultural events. With their sponsorship, the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is poised to reach new heights, offering an unforgettable experience for attendees and participants alike.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wanzl as our major corporate sponsor for the 2023 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts," said Anne Wepner, director of the festival. "Their dedication to fostering creativity and community aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are grateful for their support in bringing this incredible event to life."

The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is a celebration of creativity in all its forms, featuring a diverse range of visual arts, music, dance, theater, and more. The festival will showcase the works of talented artists from the local community and beyond, providing a platform for them to share their art with a broad audience. Attendees can expect vibrant, captivating performances, engaging literary events, and a plethora of interactive activities designed to inspire and entertain.

"We believe that art is the great equalizer that not only brings people together, but it allows them to connect and share experiences," said Jeff Armstrong, vice president of marketing and product management at Wanzl. "By supporting the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, we aim to foster an inclusive environment that encourages creativity, sparks imagination, and celebrates the diverse talents of artists. We are excited to be a part of this extraordinary event."

The 2023 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts will be held in various locations throughout Hickory and Newton, providing an immersive experience for visitors. This year the festival partners with the city of Newton’s Makers Market and Lenoir-Rhyne University’s “Art of Compassion” series to provide experiences that expose the unique talents of the Catawba Valley.

The 2023 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County. For more information about the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, and to stay updated on the latest announcements, visit cv-fa.org or follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram using the tags #cvfa #2023cvfa.

Wanzl is a global leader in the production of shopping cart solutions, airport trolleys, and retail systems.