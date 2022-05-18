Wanted: Affordable housing in Catawba County; business leader, 'it will hold back our growth if it is not addressed in a significant way'

Few issues are higher on the priority list for leaders in the private and public sector than housing.

For Eric Fulcher, president of the Hickory furniture company Design Foundry, the lack of affordable housing for people entering the housing market “is the biggest drawback.”

Catawba County leaders, especially those in Hickory, have emphasized creating new amenities to attract people to the area. In Fulcher’s view, that work is largely done and the governments should focus on advertising the things they have created and move on to providing a place for potential workers to live.

“Affordable housing is a real problem and it will hold back our growth if it is not addressed in a significant way,” Fulcher said.

Housing is closely linked to the Hickory region’s long-running challenge of bringing in people to fill the numerous jobs already available.

There are three open jobs for every unemployed person in Catawba County and two open jobs for each person in the four-county Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area, said Anthony Starr, executive director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

While the actions of local governments, which frequently facilitate development through rezoning and incentives, are often at the forefront of housing projects, Starr emphasized that the surge in housing is driven substantially by the market.

He points to data presented at the Future of Catawba County event last month which showed there was less than a month’s worth of housing inventory — it’s usually a few months, he said — and that median home sales prices rose nearly 16% from $205,000 in December 2020 to $237,000 in December 2021.

For much of the 2010s, Starr said, the area saw sluggish housing growth because prices were too low to stimulate more building.

That has changed in the last three or four years. Starr said housing should grow to support about 1%- 2% annual population growth and the area has been hitting that in the last three or four years.

Data presented at the Hickory City Council’s annual retreat last week spoke to the robust housing growth, revealing nearly 1,300 permitted projects and more than 2,000 in some phase of review.

“There’s definitely more housing that needs to be built,” Starr said. “We don’t have the supply of housing that we need yet but we are definitely trending in the right direction.”

The message that more housing is needed has clearly been heard from Catawba County’s smallest towns to its largest cities.

Recently, both the Maiden Town Council and the Hickory City Council approved projects promising to bring hundreds of new homes to the county in the face of strong objections voiced at public meetings.

The Hickory City Council reaffirmed commitment to some of its key housing goals, including continuing the city’s Affordable Housing Initiative in which city-owned land is provided for new homes.

City Manager Warren Wood also talked about encouraging housing growth in neighboring counties. He said the council of governments could help with that process and added he spoke to leaders in Burke County who seemed to be open to working together on a growth strategy.

“They see what’s happening with us because we’ve tried to melt ourselves into the Charlotte region without being Charlotte,” Wood said. “We’ve had some success at that and they want to kind of be a part of that so I think there’s some willingness politically to partner and (try to get more growth).”

Finding a way forward

The intense focus on housing policy extends well beyond Catawba County.

In April, at the annual meeting of the N.C. League of Municipalities, an organization which advocates for cities and towns, the interest in a session on housing was so strong the fire marshal had to force some people to leave the room, said Scott Mooneyham, director of political communication and coordination for the league.

“Across the state there is a lack of housing that can support the people who work in the service economy and that’s whether it’s rental housing or actually residential homes,” Mooneyham said.

The league’s role in housing often involves supporting local control over regulations that determine housing construction.

In one recent example, the league came out against a bill proposed in the N.C. General Assembly that would have eliminated single-family zoning by forcing local governments to allow housing forms such as duplexes and town homes in all residential zoning districts.

“I think the notion that density in itself is going to solve these issues is just not (the case),” Mooneyham said. “I mean, it’s a part of the solution, again, but it’s not the sole solution.”

He pointed to other means of promoting affordable housing, including providing incentives for developers to build units for people at certain income levels.

Claremont Mayor Shawn Brown is in agreement about the need for local governments to engage more forcefully with private parties to free up land for housing.

“There are too many people hanging on to land that is prime for development,” Brown said. “Of course, this comes with (trepidation) on behalf of the landowners wanting to see their land be developed tastefully. And that’s where strong conversations with the county/city, potential developer and landowner can be beneficial so all parties come to the table and agree on the merits of a development project.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

