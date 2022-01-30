Wanted: A county manager with budget skills and eye on the future

Skills and knowledge in handling a budget and dealing with finances on a large scale are crucial, Butler said.

“The county manager doesn’t have to be the best at everything,” Butler said. “But things to do with budget and finance are not one of those things.”

Commissioner Austin Allran is looking for someone who will help the county keep its tax rate low, save taxpayers money and keep the county savings, or rainy-day fund, at a high level.

The financial background is Commissioner Barbara Beatty’s No. 1 requirement, she said.

A financial background would be key as the new manager faces the large influx of COVID-19 relief funding coming in from the federal government, Commissioner Kitty Barnes said. She expects that the budgeting and handling of that money will be one of the most pressing matters a new manager will face when he or she starts.

“We’re all trying to figure out what’s going on there (with the relief money),” Barnes said. “They’ll be dealing with the issues that go with that.”