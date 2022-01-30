Wanted: A county manager with budget skills and eye on the future

In the search for a new county manager, Catawba County leaders are looking for someone who can handle finances responsibly and is forward thinking.
The county announced in early January that Mick Berry, who has served as county manager since 2016, would retire in June. With that news, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners is tasked with finding Berry’s replacement.
All five commissioners said they have enough time to interview and hire someone before Berry leaves.
“Our plan would be to have someone in place prior to his retirement so we have an overlap,” Commissioner Sherry Butler said. “We’re working on a timeline right now to do exactly that.”
The county is working to decide the schedule for opening applications, doing interviews and making offers, Board Chairman Randy Isenhower said.
“This is a county that is known for its collaborative efforts with many partners, is in good financial shape and is a great place to live and work,” Isenhower said. “I feel we will have good candidates to fill the county manager position.”
In the meantime, before applications and interviews begin, the commissioners are considering what they’re looking for in a new county manager. A strong financial background was on the list for every commissioner.
Skills and knowledge in handling a budget and dealing with finances on a large scale are crucial, Butler said.
“The county manager doesn’t have to be the best at everything,” Butler said. “But things to do with budget and finance are not one of those things.”
Commissioner Austin Allran is looking for someone who will help the county keep its tax rate low, save taxpayers money and keep the county savings, or rainy-day fund, at a high level.
The financial background is Commissioner Barbara Beatty’s No. 1 requirement, she said.
A financial background would be key as the new manager faces the large influx of COVID-19 relief funding coming in from the federal government, Commissioner Kitty Barnes said. She expects that the budgeting and handling of that money will be one of the most pressing matters a new manager will face when he or she starts.
“We’re all trying to figure out what’s going on there (with the relief money),” Barnes said. “They’ll be dealing with the issues that go with that.”
The manager will also be tasked with continuing work to handle and help the growth in the southeastern area of Catawba County, Barnes said. For that, she wants someone with vision.
“Truly, we’re hitched to Charlotte and we’ve seen good growth there as well as in Hickory and some small municipalities,” Barnes said. “Looking for someone who can visualize what that growth can look like and how you can gain the right kind of growth.”
Someone who can communicate, collaborate with other agencies and has a view of what growth can look like is what Isenhower is looking for as well, he said.
Allran said he’d like the new county manager to have a local connection.
“I think it’d really help if the manager has ties to the local community and shares its values,” he said.
The search hasn’t started, but Beatty is eager to begin, she said.
“We’ve got to move. We can’t just sit and wait,” she said.