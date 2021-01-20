 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want the COVID-19 vaccine but the health department phone line is busy? There's an online option now
2 comments
breaking featured

Want the COVID-19 vaccine but the health department phone line is busy? There's an online option now

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

People looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule appointments online through a new Catawba County website.

The new website, www.catawbavaccine.org, is a collaboration between Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center, according to a press release from public health.

The site allows eligible recipients, people over 65, to request appointments and complete the state-required pre-registration online.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By signing up for an appointment online, people wanting the vaccine do not have to call for an appointment, the press release said. After their registration goes through, they will be called by an appointment specialist from one of the three entities to schedule their appointment.

“Due to the continued heavy demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, appointments requested both online and by phone are currently being scheduled several weeks out from the time a person connects with an appointment specialist,” the press release said.

If someone misses the call from the appointment specialist, they will call back two more times before an appointment request has to be resubmitted online.

After registering online, an email is sent with a link to the state vaccine registration website to complete pre-registration and verify that they are eligible.

Appointments are still available through the Catawba County Public Health line at 828-695-6650.

2 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert