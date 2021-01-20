Want the COVID-19 vaccine but the health department phone line is busy? There's an online option now

People looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule appointments online through a new Catawba County website.

The new website, www.catawbavaccine.org, is a collaboration between Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center, according to a press release from public health.

The site allows eligible recipients, people over 65, to request appointments and complete the state-required pre-registration online.

By signing up for an appointment online, people wanting the vaccine do not have to call for an appointment, the press release said. After their registration goes through, they will be called by an appointment specialist from one of the three entities to schedule their appointment.

“Due to the continued heavy demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, appointments requested both online and by phone are currently being scheduled several weeks out from the time a person connects with an appointment specialist,” the press release said.

If someone misses the call from the appointment specialist, they will call back two more times before an appointment request has to be resubmitted online.