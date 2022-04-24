Wallaby's back legs don't work, but two is just fine for her

Wallaby, a 12-year-old dog, has back legs that are unable to move. It doesn’t slow her down.

The rescue dog is speedy with a wheelchair strapped to her hind legs, but she can also take off on her front two feet — no help needed.

Wallaby trots and hops through grass, often in downtown Hickory, on her front legs, her back legs lifted off the ground. She pulls her owner, Christine Gagliardi, along by the leash.

Her tricks garner attention, Gagliardi said. She uses Wallaby’s attention to advocate for all disabled animals.

“They live long happy lives, they want to be included,” Gagliardi said. “They aren’t disposable. They don’t deserve death.”

Gagliardi adopted Wallaby — who she jokes is part Corgi and part kangaroo — about 20 years ago. Wallaby was born with bone deformities that disabled her hind legs. She was abandoned and ended up at the Catawba County Humane Society, where Gagliardi was volunteering.

“I saw her coming around the corner on her wheels, running people’s toes over,” Gagliardi said. “I knew she was for me.”

Gagliardi has always taken up for at-risk animals, she said. She has fostered other dogs with disabilities and ended up the caretaker for a bird with a wing that doesn’t work. Helping those animals find homes and lead normal lives is always worth it, she said.

“I see past it,” Gagliardi said. “They just need to learn and they just want to know they’re safe.”

Wallaby got her name from her resemblance to a wallaby. She’s small, a dark tan color, hops on two legs and has a long snout. Wallaby always has the look of a smile on her face and her eyes squint with a glimmer of joy.

Because of Wallaby’s friendly countenance, Gagliardi had her trained as a therapy dog and takes her to senior living centers to befriend and comfort residents. Gagliardi said she has also taken her to events with children with amputations.

Wallaby has a knack for honing in on people in distress, Gagliardi said. Wallaby once spent an airplane flight in the lap of a woman who was scared of flying. They slept the entire trip, Gagliardi said.

“She’s just a happy girl. She loves people, she loves kids, she loves puppies,” Gagliardi said. “She’s such a happy little thing.”

When Gagliardi first adopted Wallaby, the resources for disabled dogs were few and far between, she said. Now, with social media networks offering support groups and platforms for advice, Gagliardi finds herself helping others looking for help and convincing people to give their animals a chance at life. Often, a video or picture of Wallaby living a full life helps others see a bright future with their disabled animal, Gagliardi said.

“She’s a lifesaver,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.