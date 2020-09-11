Walkin' Roll Activities League plans fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Walkin' Roll Activities League will have its eighth annual Fundraiser & Dice Run this Saturday at the Hickory Crawdads stadium on Clement Boulevard.

Bike registration starts at 9 a.m. at Maniax RC on Long Island Road in Catawba, and the last stop is at the event at the Crawdads stadium.

It is open to the public. The cost of entry is $15, and for that cost participants will get lunch, one chance to win cash in the Dice Run ($25 for three chances) and get to take part in all other activities as well.

Activities will include a dunking booth, fast pitch booth, T-ball, photo booth, spin-the-wheel, concessions, dune buggy rides, T-shirts, race cars and autographs.

All proceeds go to Walkin' Roll, a nonprofit organization that celebrates abilities.

For more information, call Shannon Baxter at 828-405-8119.