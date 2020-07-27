Walk to End Alzheimer's planned in October

HICKORY — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Hickory which attracts thousands each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Catawba County.
This year’s walk will include three components. On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. Next, everyone will walk in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends. Finally, the Alzheimer’s Association will create the iconic promise garden in a “view only” format that participants can drive by on walk day at to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 19 walks across North Carolina including Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Hickory, Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, North Wilkesboro, Robeson County, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Hickory, visit act.alz.org/Hickory or call 800-272-3900.
