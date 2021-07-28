Walk the Line event kicks off League effort

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) will initiate a community-wide educational effort this week. The focus will be on fairly drawn district lines.

Using the city limits of Hickory and an area of Catawba County as an example, the League hopes to create an awareness in citizens of how (since 2019) U.S. Congressional Districts 5 and 10 divide neighborhoods, the city and the county.

The first event will be called Walk the Line. League members will be in the Northview and St. Stephens communities walking the line and engaging with homeowners on Thursday, July 29, and Saturday, July 31. Door hangers explaining how their neighbors across the street or road may be voting in another congressional district will be shared.

Future events include Drive the Line from Aug. 5-9 with complete driving instructions for citizens who would like to discover for themselves where the district line is. There will also be a panel of speakers talking about fair districts on Aug. 16 at Patrick Beaver Library at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This citizen awareness is a service of the LWVCV, a non-partisan organization that promotes education about and participation in voting. For more information, go the League’s website, lwvcv.org.