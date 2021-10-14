Walk for hunger, musical shows on for weekend

Walk for hunger on Sunday
The 2021 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk will be Sunday in downtown Newton.
Hosted by Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, the event raises awareness and money for hunger initiatives at both organizations.
The walk is approximately 3.1 miles through downtown Newton.
Registration will start at 2 p.m. The walk will start at 3 p.m. It will be followed by refreshments and presentation of trophies.
Awards will be provided for the largest team, top team fundraiser, and top individual fundraiser.
Individuals can participate by walking, starting a team, fundraising or donating toward the event. Participants are encouraged to register and raise money online. Offline donations and registrations are also accepted the day of the event.
Participants who collect at least $25 will receive a 2021 Hunger Walk T-shirt while supplies last.
For more information, to register or to donate, visit ecchungerwalk.com.
Wine tasting returns
The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre announced the return of their annual wine tasting and tutorial.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Hickory Community Theatre at 30 Third St. NW, Hickory.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283.
Wines appropriate for the holidays will be featured by Olde Hickory Station.
There will be hors d’oeuvres and a door prize.
Murder mystery opens Friday
"Dial 'M' for Murder" will open this Friday at The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton.
The show is a thriller that leaves audiences guessing until the very end. A man plots the murder of his wife, but when she turns the tables on her attempted assailant, things go much differently than planned.
Performances are scheduled for Oct. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances will be at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.
Cruz Contreras playing Friday in Hickory
Cruz Contreras will perform this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory for the city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series.
Contreras is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and producer of Americana music. He is the frontman, founder and driving force behind The Black Lillies and also co-founder of Robinella and the CCstringband, and has collaborated with musicians ranging from John Oates and Jim Lauderdale to Langhorne Slim and The Turnpike Troubadours.
Contreras is currently performing as a solo act and has been recently collaborating with cellist Dave Eggar, fiddle player Billy Contreras, vocalist and wife Molly Contreras and others.
“Cruz is a real entertainer and a hardworking one, too. While with The Black Lillies, he averaged 180 shows per year and toured from coast to coast. Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and American Songwriter all applaud his work. He’s played dozens of gigs at the Grand Ole Opry. Yeah, the Grand Ole Opry," Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair said. "He’s the real deal, y’all. Come see what all the fuss is about.”
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square.
The Sails Original Music Series will finish out the season with Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba on Oct. 22 and The Get Right Band on Oct. 29.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic or the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
Music show pits Beatles vs. Stones
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown, Beatles vs. Stones, which will be performed at the Newton Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
The Beatles tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
Tickets are available online at www.ncauditorium.com