Walk for hunger, musical shows on for weekend

Contreras is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and producer of Americana music. He is the frontman, founder and driving force behind The Black Lillies and also co-founder of Robinella and the CCstringband, and has collaborated with musicians ranging from John Oates and Jim Lauderdale to Langhorne Slim and The Turnpike Troubadours.

Contreras is currently performing as a solo act and has been recently collaborating with cellist Dave Eggar, fiddle player Billy Contreras, vocalist and wife Molly Contreras and others.

“Cruz is a real entertainer and a hardworking one, too. While with The Black Lillies, he averaged 180 shows per year and toured from coast to coast. Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and American Songwriter all applaud his work. He’s played dozens of gigs at the Grand Ole Opry. Yeah, the Grand Ole Opry," Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair said. "He’s the real deal, y’all. Come see what all the fuss is about.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square.

The Sails Original Music Series will finish out the season with Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba on Oct. 22 and The Get Right Band on Oct. 29.