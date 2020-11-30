 Skip to main content
Waldensian Trail of Lights on display in Valdese
VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese invites the public to come experience this Christmas season with them as they present The Waldensian Trail of Lights.

The Trail of Lights consists of more than 100,000 L.E.D. bulbs fashioned into favorite Christmas scenes. The lights will be on now through Christmas Eve from 6-9 p.m. daily. There will be no lights on Christmas Day. The trail of lights is located at 401 Church St. NW Valdese.

More information is available at 828-874-1893 or waldensiantrailoffaith.org

