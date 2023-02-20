VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will open for the 2023 season on March 1.

The Trail of Faith offers a 90-minute tour. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided audio tours. Guided tours need to be scheduled two or three days in advance.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith is an 11-acre outdoor museum that tells the history of the Waldensians back to the time of the Apostles. The property contains 15 buildings and monuments recreated in full scale from the Alps of Italy that portray each phase of their journey. The trail is committed to preserving and telling this amazing story.

Cost for tours is $10/adult, $8/senior, and $6/student. It is at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Call the Trail of Faith office at 828-874-1893, email it at trailofffaith1893@gmail.com or visit waldensiantrailoffaith.org.