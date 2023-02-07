VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will open for the 2023 season beginning March 1. The Trail of Faith offers a 90-minute tour. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided audio tours. Guided tours need to be scheduled two to three days in advance.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith is an 11-acre outdoor museum that tells the history of the Waldensians back to the time of the Apostles. The property contains 15 buildings and monuments recreated in full scale from the Alps of Italy that portray each phase of their journey. The Trail is committed to preserving and telling this story.

Cost for tours is $10/adult, $8/senior, and $6/student. Visit it at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Call the Trail office at 828-874-1893, email it at trailofffaith1893@gmail.com or find it online at waldensiantrailoffaith.org.