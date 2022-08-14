Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it

Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.

That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton.

She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50.

Ruthie will be 79 in October but she says, “I hope God gives me the ability and good health to celebrate 50 years working here.”

Ruthie came to work at the restaurant in 1977, holding down a full-time job in customer service at an upholstery company and working part-time at Western Steer.

When the upholstery work moved overseas, Ruthie went full-time at the restaurant. “I had bills to pay and sitting home was not an option,” she says.

Eric Conner owns the restaurant. He says Ruthie is a hard worker.

Assistant Manager Lori Bradshaw says Ruthie trained her and hundreds of others. “If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it,” she says.

Ruthie is humble about her work.

“I give God all the glory. I really enjoy my work and I care about my customers,” she says. “I know most of them by name.”

Ruthie says the largest tip she ever received was $50.

Not every day is perfect.

“One day I was feeling down and this pastor told me to give it to God and that inspired me,” she says. “I wear my cross around my neck all the time.

“I am high on life and Jesus Christ.”

Ruthie graduated from Bandys High School in 1962. The class recently held a reunion at, you guessed it, the Western Steer where Ruthie works.

Classmate Ann Sigmon says Ruthie was a bus driver and homecoming queen.

When Ruthie is not at work, she’s often with her 102-year-old mother. “She is my baby and I love her,” Ruthie says.

As for advice, Ruthie keeps it simple.

“Treat people like you want to be treated,” she says, “with kind words.”