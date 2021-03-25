Wade's Train Town will move to Newton

NEWTON — Wade's Train Town is getting a new home in Newton.

The Newton Depot Authority and Southeastern Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum announce a major acquisition for their Model Railroad Center in cooperation with the Carolina Southern Division of the National Model Railroad Association.

The family of the late Wade Warren, creator of Wade's Train Town and longtime resident of Brookford, has agreed to donate his substantial HO scale model railroad to the Newton Depot Authority for the enjoyment of future generations of Catawba County residents. The Carolina Southern Division has agreed to relocate the railroad layout from its current home for more than 30 years in the Brookford Community Center to the Model Railroad Center over the coming months, with a target date of re-opening in early fall. The Carolina Southern Division will continue to maintain and operate the layout on behalf of the Depot Authority.

Warren built Wade's Train Town between 1984 and 1995. The layout represents Warren's interpretation of a town. It has more than 280 structures, most with operating lights and other features. It has a residential area, downtown, a carnival park. light industry and heavy industrial areas. Two main lines circle the layout and are operational. There is a stock of locomotives and train cars.