Wade's Train Town to reopen at new location

NEWTON — The Newton Depot Authority and Southeastern Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum in cooperation with the Carolina Southern Division of the National Model Railroad Association and the family of the late Wade Warren invite all train lovers to the grand reopening of Wade’s Train Town at the Newton Depot Model Railroad Center, 1115 North Main Ave. Newton, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Over the past several months the Carolina Southern Division has worked to relocate the railroad layout from its former home for over 30 years in the Brookford Community Center to the Model Railroad Center. The process has been completed and Wade’s handiwork is now ready to delight and inspire model railroad enthusiasts for many years to come. The layout will now be open on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will be hosted by members of the Carolina Southern Division on behalf of the Depot Authority.

Wade's Train Town is a 264-square-foot HO Scale display layout originally built by the late Wade Warren between 1984 and 1995 in the Brookford Community Center. It represents Warren's interpretation of a town containing over 280 structures, most with operating lights and other features, that has residential, downtown, light industry, heavy industrial areas, and a carnival park with operating amusement rides. Two fully operational main lines circle the layout.