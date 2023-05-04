NEWTON — The May meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

“I’m excited about this month’s meeting,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “We’re going to hear from Rev. Dwight Carson, our first vice president, who will give an update on voting and we’ll also preview the upcoming activities to celebrate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021.”

Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome. You can sign up for membership at the meeting.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.