Votes trickle in during first days of early voting in Hickory elections

Early voting in Hickory’s unusually-scheduled city elections got off to a slow start this week.

Around 130 out of nearly 29,300 registered voters had cast a ballot as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. Early voting began Thursday and runs through July 23. Election Day is July 26.

None of the small number of Hickory residents who reside in Burke County had voted as of early Friday afternoon, according to a Burke County elections worker, who added that there were only 38 registered voters in Burke County who were eligible to vote in the Hickory elections.

The number of registered voters will likely vary throughout the early voting period because residents are allowed to register prior to casting their ballot during early voting.

A few of the voters who showed up to Highland Recreation Center shared their thoughts on the election.

Kathryn Grandgenett said she voted for Mayor Hank Guess, who is running for reelection against Al Hoover, because of his support for causes that help children with special needs.

“I’m interested in making sure that Hickory becomes even more of an inclusive community for people with special needs and other disabilities,” Grandgenett said, adding: “I admire Hank’s support of the Special Olympics and the underdogs of our society and making sure that it becomes more inclusive for people with special needs.”

Mary O’Brien said she voted for Guess because he sits on the board of a pregnancy care center where she volunteers. She said she also voted for Chris Simmons, who is running to unseat Ward 5 Councilman David Zagaroli, because she and Simmons are both chaplains at Frye Regional Medical Center.

“I know them, and I trust them,” O’Brien said.