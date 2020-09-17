Voter-registration effort scheduled at libraries

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy in the United States. This year it will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22. First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum. To date, nearly 3 million voters have registered to vote at this designated time.

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is partnering with the Catawba County Library system to register voters at various library branches during their open hours that day.

In addition, several branches have special activities planned. These activities include a photo booth at the Newton branch where those who register can take a selfie and post it to social media. There will be a Zoom call with members of the Catawba County Board of Elections at 1 p.m. Southwest Branch Library will have a member of the Catawba County Board of Elections present to answer questions from 2-3 p.m. Sherrills Ford branch will have a table staffed by the League of Women Voters who will answer questions and register voters from 1-6 p.m. And St. Stephens branch library will also have a registration table staffed by the League from 3:30-5:30 p.m.