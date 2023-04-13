NEWTON — Three new volunteers recently took oaths to “faithfully protect and promote the best interests of each juvenile” they represent as NC Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Child Advocates.

On March 6, Diana Mejia-Pineda was sworn in by Judge Amy Sigmon Walker, District 25 Juvenile Court; while Steve Sayers and Erin Crouse were sworn in by Judge Walker on March 7.

An NC GAL Child Advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed, along with a Guardian ad Litem attorney, by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services.

Mejia-Pineda, who is a student studying social work, became interested in volunteering after learning how she can make a difference in a child’s life. Sayers, who is a retired financial planner, always believed in giving back to the community and organizations he believes in. Sayers was drawn to the NC GAL program because “being an advocate for an individual child is pretty important.”

The primary responsibilities of each NC GAL Child Advocate volunteer include fact finding and collaborating with other participants in the case, recommending what’s best for a child, empowering the child’s voice, monitoring the case, and keeping all information confidential. Volunteer advocates commit to serving on a child’s case until permanence is achieved.

NC GAL Child Advocates come from diverse backgrounds. Although there are no education or experience requirements, an essential qualification for becoming a GAL is to have a sincere concern for the well-being of children.

For more information about the NC Guardian Ad Litem program, contact Sydney Smith at 828-466-6121 extension 2, or visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.