Volunteers tackle projects on Serve Day at church

NEWTON — Serve Day on March 21 was an exciting time for Discovery Church, with 89 individuals and families going out into eight different locations in the community to provide a variety of services.

Some families assisted with yard maintenance at homes where the owners were unable to manage such tasks. Others split logs and delivered furniture for Highways and Hedges, a local ministry offering assistance to the homeless and needy in Catawba County.

Several small groups of volunteers went to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry in Newton to help organize the food pantry and thrift store, and others went out to Hickory Cove Bible Camp in Taylorsville where they provided grounds maintenance to get ready for the season of weekly summer camps and spring retreats.

Another group cleared a prayer walk on Discovery property so that members can enjoy the path as they hike and pray. A group also prepared breakfast bags and lunch for the volunteers.

The bi-annual event was organized by Discovery Church staff member, Missions Director Ruth Eblen, who regularly communicates with local ministries and identifies service projects that church members can be mobilized to tackle. With the mission of representing Jesus, the projects are opportunities for church members to work together, strengthen relationships, and in the process help out those in need in the community.