Volunteers sworn in as Guardian ad Litem child advocates

HICKORY — The Catawba County Guardian ad Litem program welcomed three new volunteer child advocates during September. Denise Prince, Sue Strachan and Amanda Grindstaff were sworn in Sept. 13 by Clifton H. Smith, District 25 juvenile court judge.

District Administrator Sydney Smith expressed gratitude to each of the new volunteers.

“I would like to extend a big welcome to our volunteers. Our new volunteers mean so much to the Guardian ad Litem program as more of our children will have a voice in court," Smith said.

A Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate is appointed by a district court judge to represent vulnerable children in court matters involving abuse or neglect. Each volunteer child advocate serves as an officer of the court to investigate facts of the case and make recommendations in the best interest of each child.

Volunteer child advocates regularly visit assigned children and ensure each child’s voice is heard in court. They also advocate for a safe and permanent home in the shortest possible time for each child.

No specific requirements for experience or education are needed to volunteer with the Guardian ad Litem program.