Volunteers sworn in as child advocates

HICKORY — Four new Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocates took an oath to represent vulnerable children in matters involving abuse and neglect in the Catawba County court system on Nov. 15.

Laura Everhart, Deborah McKeel, Lori Ransegnola and Patricia Meredith were sworn in by Amy Sigmon Walker, District 25 juvenile court judge. Adriana Mot, who will serve as a Guardian ad Litem volunteer in Caldwell County, was also sworn in.

A Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate serves as an officer of the court to investigate facts of the case and make best interest recommendations on behalf of children.

In this important role, Guardian ad Litem volunteers provide a voice for children in court, ensuring the judge is aware of each child’s wishes. Volunteers additionally advocate for a safe permanent home in the shortest possible time frame for each assigned child.

As no specific requirements for experience or education are needed, current volunteers represent a variety of backgrounds. Some volunteers work full-time or attend school while others are retired.

Prospective volunteers complete a written application, provide three references and submit to a background check.