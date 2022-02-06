Volunteers sought for archaeological survey

MORGANTON — To learn more about the history of Burke County, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is partnering with the Exploring Joara Foundation to conduct an archaeological survey of the future Oak Hill Community Park and Forest, taking place Feb. 26 through March 1.
With help from volunteers, the survey will provide information about archaeological resources that may be found on the property and will help Foothills Conservancy in the planning and design of future park features in an effort to incorporate Native American culture and history into the park’s narrative and interpretation activities.
Many locals may already be familiar with archaeological excavations at the Berry site, an internationally significant cultural site at the location of the 16th century Native American town of Joara, where Spanish soldiers occupied Fort San Juan from January 1567 to May 1568. Most people may not be aware, however, that archaeological sites are common across the foothills of western North Carolina, and they represent more than 12,000 years of Native peoples’ occupation of this region. While most of these sites may not be as significant as the Berry site, each helps to tell the story of Native American history and culture.
Foothills Conservancy and the Exploring Joara Foundation invite members of the public to join this volunteer surveying project led by David Moore, senior archaeologist with Exploring Joara Foundation and professor of anthropology at Warren Wilson College. No experience is required to volunteer for the project. Moore and his assistants will provide all instruction for participants.
Participation is free. Anyone interested in participating must register by Feb. 23 and be able to commit to at least one morning or afternoon shift, since shifts are limited to 15 participants. Sandwiches and light snacks will be provided for all.
Volunteers are needed Feb. 26, Feb. 28 and March 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1-4 p.m.
What you need to volunteer:
● To be 18 years or older (minors can request an additional consent form to participate).
● Ability to walk across uneven terrain and gather objects on the ground.
● Interest in learning a little about archeological processes.
To register, visit bit.ly/JoaraWorkday or contact Brittany Watkins, volunteer and engagement coordinator for Foothills Conservancy, by phone at 828-437-9930 or by email at bwatkins@foothillsconservancy.org.
This three-day volunteer event is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if needed. It is the first phase of a comprehensive survey of the entire park, with additional phases being announced in the future.
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy serves eight counties: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba, and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.
The Exploring Joara Foundation engages the public in archaeology in the Carolinas, and emphasizes the discovery of the Native American town of Joara and Fort San Juan. Information about Exploring Joara Foundation, also a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, can be found online at www.exploringjoara.org or by calling 828-439-2463.