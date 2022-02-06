Volunteers sought for archaeological survey

MORGANTON — To learn more about the history of Burke County, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is partnering with the Exploring Joara Foundation to conduct an archaeological survey of the future Oak Hill Community Park and Forest, taking place Feb. 26 through March 1.

With help from volunteers, the survey will provide information about archaeological resources that may be found on the property and will help Foothills Conservancy in the planning and design of future park features in an effort to incorporate Native American culture and history into the park’s narrative and interpretation activities.

Many locals may already be familiar with archaeological excavations at the Berry site, an internationally significant cultural site at the location of the 16th century Native American town of Joara, where Spanish soldiers occupied Fort San Juan from January 1567 to May 1568. Most people may not be aware, however, that archaeological sites are common across the foothills of western North Carolina, and they represent more than 12,000 years of Native peoples’ occupation of this region. While most of these sites may not be as significant as the Berry site, each helps to tell the story of Native American history and culture.