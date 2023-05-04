LENOIR — On Saturday, May 13, volunteers from across the county will work together to clean roads and waterways, as part of the annual Clean Caldwell day.

Clean Caldwell began three years ago as an effort to pick up litter along roadways around Caldwell County. To date, tons of litter has been removed from the county’s roadsides.

This year participants are encouraged to sign up at https://caldwellcountync.info/cleancaldwell. The online form lets volunteers sign up a team or individual and allows them to choose the area they wish to clean.

On May 13, participant can pick up their supplies at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, visit https://caldwellcountync.info/cleancaldwell or email Mallory Keller at mkeller@caldwellcountync.org.