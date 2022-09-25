Volunteers laud chance to help others, keep minds sharp by preparing taxes

I am surrounded by people who can speak a language completely foreign to me: the lingo of accounting.

I grew up with a mother who worked in banking for decades, enjoyed bookkeeping, and felt no pangs of nausea at the thought of filing her and my father’s income taxes. I have a son who studied accounting in college, a son-in-law who’s a certified public accountant, and a husband who just seems to have been born knowing all things accounting and finance related.

I, on the other hand, get more out of a conversation with my babbling 1-year-old grandson than anyone talking about proprietary accounts, securities and commingling. That last one sounds R-rated.

There are lots of people like my family members, folks who enjoy working with numbers and completely understand all the jargon associated with the task. And there are many who are like I am: lost.

For this reason, I am in awe of a group of people who not only are whizzes at preparing taxes, but also are women and men who have big hearts and are happy to donate time and expertise to fellow humans who, like I, haven’t a clue.

Rebecca Reeves of Conover is one of them. She and her fellow volunteer tax preparers are hoping to attract more volunteers because there are lots of people who need help, and many can’t afford to pay professionals.

Now, before you stop reading because you aren’t an accountant, let me tell you that some of the volunteers aren’t either. Rebecca, for example, is a retired chemist. Another volunteer used to be an elementary school principal. Rebecca said the only requirements are your time and pretty good computer skills. Nothing fancy. Mostly basics. If you choose to help out, you’ll get a lot of training and, ultimately, a good deal of appreciation from those you help.

This will be Rebecca’s 20th year of doing taxes as a volunteer. She explained that the service is connected to AARP, or the American Association of Retired Persons. At www.aarp.org, I found the following: “AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.”

Rebecca said most of the people who come for tax help are “seniors who have social security and retirement benefits. Some have stocks and bonds. Some are self-employed. Some have jobs and get social security. Some own rental property.” And some own no property and rent. “It’s amazing what some of these people live on,” Rebecca shared.

“[Filing taxes] has gotten so complicated that the average person doesn’t know how to correctly file their taxes,” Rebecca pointed out. “We try to get every penny we can for them”

Rebecca retired in 2000. She worked as a chemist but her job entailed using computers and bookkeeping. She said she began keeping books when she was only 13 and helping out her dad in his Franklin, N.C., hardware store.

Currently, Rebecca works with several fellow Tax-Aide volunteers but more are needed. In an effort to stir up interest, some of the volunteers emailed me to share a little about themselves and their reasons for doing people’s taxes for free.

George Quinlan said he received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) in finance from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago while working for Union Carbide as a business analyst. He held various positions in accounting and as an IT (information technology) manager. “When that division home office closed, I went to work for Silgan Corporation, retiring as plant controller in Richmond, Indiana,” George wrote. “My wife and I have children in the Chicago area as well as Houston, Texas. Neither area appealed to us — Illinois for the snow and Texas for the heat. Through a real estate agent we ended up in Granite Falls. I volunteered for AARP Tax-Aide two years in Indiana and 12 years in Hickory.”

George also stated that he enjoyed contact with clients and the opportunity to keep exercising his brain.

Another Hickory resident who used to live elsewhere and was a volunteer tax preparer is Bill Waldron. “I do taxes for a selfish reason,” he explained. “It makes me feel useful and appreciated. I am also in the company of useful and appreciated people. I was in manufacturing management, both engineering and systems, for over 45 years. My only tax background was doing my own taxes.”

Bill added that he’d done taxes for Tax-Aide in Upstate New York before moving to Hickory.

Leslie Barnette, Claremont resident and current chairperson of the Catawba County Board of Education, was principal at Oxford Elementary School and Lyle Creek Elementary School before retiring in 2018 and beginning work as a volunteer with Tax-Aide. “I love volunteering,” she wrote, “and I know others would enjoy it as well. The reasons I come back are the people — both my coworkers and the people we serve. I like helping others and the sense of accomplishment that comes with serving our community. I also love working with numbers and learning new things. I like the challenge! I’m grateful that God has given me the time and talents to do this service at this time.”

Roger Shell of Hickory described the job from which he retired as marketing executive for General Electric. He stated, “Preparing tax returns for our clients gives me a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. I am able to provide a much-needed service for our clients, and that is gratifying to me. Many of our clients are not comfortable with the complicated tax returns and are happy and appreciative of our efforts. That is very satisfying for me. I am pleased that I am capable of providing tax preparation.”

Marty Salwen was part owner of the now-closed A. Klein & Co, Inc., in Claremont. “We actually were the world’s largest heart-shaped Valentine candy box manufacturer,” she emailed. “In addition we created packaging for the fragrance industry, publishing and other consumer products. I continue to return each year to our AARP tax group because I’m driven to volunteer and share my skills and time with others. It’s my way of giving back to the community while working alongside a vibrant group of tax volunteers. I love meeting people from different backgrounds and enjoy seeing the looks of appreciation on their faces as we complete their tax returns…for free.”

Anne Seitz of Granite Falls is a retired CPA. She wrote, “The camaraderie amongst our group of tax volunteers and their support brings me back to meet the challenges of each tax season. Our volunteers come from many backgrounds, bringing much care and commitment to provide tax preparation to our clients. The clients are so appreciative for this free service. They, too, come from many backgrounds, providing the impetus to serve them well in all that we do.”

Anne continued, “The opportunity to learn and grow in our expertise with the ever-changing tax requirements presents new challenges each year. Our group works diligently to meet the certification requirements. Together we help each other expand our knowledge and provide the support we need when new issues arise. We are kept young by continuously learning, interacting with others, and meeting the rigorous demands for accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of all returns. It is a joyous and fulfilling experience and a wonderful way to serve our community.”

So there you have it. Should you choose to volunteer, you’ll remain young, exercise your brain, and make lots of new friends. Training begins in November and continues into January, meeting on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. at West Hickory Senior Center, with a number of Fridays off for the holidays. The Catawba County Council on Aging sponsors the yearly tax preparation assistance, which takes place at a number of locations and times. Volunteers begin working with clients in early February and continue until April 13, working three days per week, usually 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering with AARP Tax-Aide, call Rebecca Reeves at 828-381-3113 or email her at reboreeves@gmail.com. You also can call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

Setting the record straight

On a separate topic, in reference to my Sept. 18 story about Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts moving into the HDR’s former building, I gave the impression that HB&PA’s previous location, Foothills Gymnastics, was below par in the cleanliness department. I apologize for creating that idea. The smells associated with physically active children and teens participating in gymnastics, martial arts, and so forth are to be expected and are not a reflection of the degree to which Foothills Gymnastics’ owners, Shawn and Becky Bryant, strive to maintain a clean, safe, and healthy environment. My own daughter studied at Foothills Gymnastics several years ago, an experience that left her able to execute difficult movements, such as round off back handsprings. Thanks to her instructors, her cartwheels were so flawless, she’d perform them on diving boards before swan diving into swimming pools. I have only good memories of this long-established, highly successful training center.