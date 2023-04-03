River Bend Middle School Principal Tashanna Mays rounded up a team of volunteers to help make repairs and tidy up a student’s home and yard after visiting the family’s home with the school counselor.

“I want all of my students to have the best in all areas of life,” Mays said. “It was within my realm of control to help her with the situation, so I went for it.”

The family needed help with cleaning and repairs after the loss of the student's grandmother, Mays said.

Mays said the work was simply too much for the student and family to handle alone.

After the student gave consent, Mays said she contacted the student’s mother, Rebecca Funchess.

The family’s porch needed repairs, Mays said. As a school, Mays said they had the manpower but not the funds to help. She reached out to Eric Hollar, senior pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont.

Hollar is the parent of a student at River Bend Middle School. He said in a phone interview that it was amazing to see the staff giving their time outside of school to help a student and her family.

“I asked my staff for volunteers and prayed for no rain,” Mays said. “The rain came, but we showed up anyway. We worked on trash removal from the outside of the house for about four hours, (and) filled one dumpster and part of another. It was a completely exhausting experience but very rewarding. The family was very appreciative.”

"They are wonderful people," Funchess said in a phone call. "They went above and beyond. It was a big blessing."

Funchess added that Hollar has also offered to help repair her roof.

Staff from River Bend Middle School who participated in the cleanup include Assistant Principal Candall Hilton, Hilton’s husband Matthew Hilton, English Language Arts teacher Jordan Young, Career and Technical Education teacher Ashley Reinhardt, teacher assistant Melissa Oliver, teacher assistant Lori Holsclaw, teacher assistant Dennis Johnson and School Resource Officer David Coffman.