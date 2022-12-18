Volunteers bring food, reassurance: A first-hand look at Catawba County's Meals on Wheels program

Over the years, you might have read a column or two or 10 I’ve written about Meals on Wheels. It’s a much-needed program that’s been around a good while — 50 years to be exact. Happy anniversary, Meals on Wheels! And thank you to the 700 or so compassionate Catawba County people who volunteer to drive the meals to the seniors.

The thing is, many of those compassionate people are seniors themselves, so it’s not surprising that there comes a time when they are no longer able to drive their routes. That’s why the program is in constant need of new blood.

For this article, I didn’t just talk to the people at Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County, an arm of the Department of Social Services. I hopped in the car with Meals on Wheels volunteers Bonnie Frasure and Jordan Parsons and joined them on their route. Surprise!

I’ll tell you about the experience after sharing some other important information like the fact that being a volunteer driver is not something only retirees and nonworking women and men can do. People with jobs can get in on the service as well. First, it’s just a once-a-month commitment. Second, it usually takes only about 60 minutes to complete. Third, there are many locations around Catawba County where the food can be picked up by the volunteers so they don’t have to travel far before starting their routes. And fourth, it’s easy because volunteers are assigned a reasonable number of recipients who live fairly close to one another. Knock knock knock ... done.

Michelle Francois is the manager at Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County in Conover. Besides organizing Meals on Wheels, her office staff make Seniors Morning Out programs, which include meals, happen at several locations across the county.

In addition to feeding seniors, Meals on Wheels is a way to check on folks 60 and older. “It’s a safety check,” said Michelle. “If they don’t come to the door, the volunteer lets us know at the main office. Then we try to call the client. If there’s no response, we call the emergency contact we have on file. If there’s no answer there, we call law enforcement.”

“Sometimes they’ve fallen,” Michelle continued, “or they’re diabetic and their sugar has dropped.”

Michelle said volunteers have heard clients calling for help. “You shudder to think how long they would have waited if our volunteers hadn’t rung the bell,” she said.

In 1972, the first Meals on Wheels route in Catawba County served five people in Hickory. There currently are 30 routes.

In 2021, counting all the meals served in all of Senior Nutrition Services programs, 114,759 went to 1,211 seniors, 31% of whom live at or below the poverty level. Some 45% of them live alone.

Hot meals are delivered Monday through Wednesday. Flash frozen meals to cover Thursday and Friday are delivered on Thursday. With extra money from COVID-19 funding, Senior Nutrition Services has been able to provide an additional flash frozen meal. The office makes sure all clients have microwave ovens.

Sometimes people in need of meals live in areas no route covers or nearby routes are full. These seniors are supplied with 20 flash frozen meals per month — more if they’re food insecure. Family members pick them up or someone with Meals on Wheels delivers them.

Should a holiday be on the horizon, Meals on Wheels recipients receive frozen meals to last until routes resume.

“One person who helped start Meals on Wheels in Catawba County is Frances Frock,” Michelle reported. “She worked for the Department of Social Services. Now, at age 101, she’s a Meals on Wheels recipient.”

“Our mission is to allow people to age at home,” explained Michelle. “It’s more economical to provide food to folks at home than the cost of them living in a facility. Mentally and physically, they do better at home.”

Michelle emphasized, “There is no economic requirement. [MW] is not a food insecurity program. A person must be 60 or over and living in Catawba County.” Recipients are homebound for the most part.

Now, to the fun part of the story. Let me introduce you to Bonnie and Jordan. Bonnie works at LiftOne in Conover. She described it as the forklift division of Carolina Tractor, which is the parent company of Carolina CAT and LiftOne. She’s the branch administrator of Carolina Tractor.

Jordan works in the parts department of Carolina CAT, the construction equipment division.

They began delivering meals during the summer, choosing to cover two routes — one on the first Monday of each month and one on the fourth Thursday. They also sub for other volunteers. Michelle described Jordan and Bonnie as super volunteers.

Every month, along with the Meals on Wheels client newsletter “The Meal Times,” Bonnie and Jordan receive the schedules for their routes. When they collect the meals for delivery, they receive an updated route sheet with the names, addresses, and phone numbers of the clients they’ll be delivering to that day as well as any special requirements, such as which door to knock on, low-fat milk or no milk, etc.

I waited eagerly at the Senior Nutrition Services office. In walked Bonnie and Jordan at about 11 a.m. After introductions, they quickly grabbed their route sheet; hot food carrier, which was packed and ready for them; and cold items, such as milk and pudding. We headed for Bonnie’s SUV.

The women said we’d stop at nine homes that day, that the route usually had 12, but three had canceled. “[Senior Nutrition Services] makes it super convenient for the volunteers,” said Jordan.

I asked if there’d been any scary situations among their clients. “No,” Jordan responded. “They’re very sweet. They say, ‘God bless you. God bless you.’”

“It’s easier if you have someone going with you,” Bonnie pointed out and headed for the Lyle Creek area of Conover.

“This is the easiest thing you could volunteer for,” said Jordan.

“We always have a good time,” Bonnie added, saying they were usually away from work a little over an hour.

I asked how their bosses felt about it. “They’re good to us,” replied Jordan, explaining that the company they work for knows what they’re doing and supports it.

Then I inquired about the food. “Everything we’ve seen looks pretty good,” said Jordan. “I’d eat it.” Michelle had told me earlier that a contracted catering company prepared the meals.

First stop, a couple. Bonnie and Jordan walked to the SUV’s rear and opened the hatch. Bonnie retrieved two hot meals, so hot, they were difficult to touch. Bonnie declared she’d remember oven mitts the next time.

Jordan grabbed pudding cups, bread, one regular milk and one for diabetics and loaded a plastic grocery bag.

Jordan and I walked to the front door. A family friend answered and took the meals.

We were back in the car and on our way in less than two minutes.

At the second stop, a man was waiting in his carport. He always waits there, Bonnie and Jordan stated. They gathered the components of two meals, handed them to the man, and we were off again.

Bonnie and Jordan said they went through a quick training before becoming volunteers, lessons that can be learned online.

The third stop included two clients who live in apartments at the very nice Park at Cline Village.

As we moved from stop to stop, Jordan did the required paperwork, which was minimal — mostly just a means of tracking who was home and received their meals.

We continued the process and by the time all the meals had been handed out, only 38 minutes had elapsed.

The final task for Bonnie and Jordan was returning the containers to the Senior Nutrition Services office.

“It makes you feel good you’re serving the community in some aspect,” Bonnie concluded.

As I was leaving the office, Siobhan Loendorf arrived to return food carriers. The director of the Catawba County Library System drives a Meals on Wheels route once a month. She said Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado drives a route, too. Well, if two of Catawba County’s busiest women can find an hour or so a month to help feed seniors, so can most any other working person.

To become a volunteer, apply online at www.catawbacountync.gov or call Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610.