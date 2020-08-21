Volunteer shortages amid pandemic

Local organizations and agencies that depend on volunteers have experienced their own hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has changed the idea of what volunteering looks like,” said John Bailey, director of community impact at Catawba County United Way. His job is to connect volunteers to local organizations in need of help.
In 2019, Catawba County United Way organized 18 volunteer events and had 394 volunteers who clocked in 1,169 service hours. “There (are) other agencies who have double or triple these numbers, just to give some perspective on how much volunteers do in the county every year,” Bailey said.
Bailey said many organizations have seen a decrease in volunteering this year. For comparison, in 2019 from February to July, the organization had 115 volunteers from seven different events who volunteered 485 hours throughout those months. From February 2020 to July 2020, there were only 41 volunteers from eight events who volunteered 53 hours.
Many of the usual volunteers are able to lend their helping hands because they are retired and have the time. Those volunteers are also at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“(The volunteers) stopped coming out, and I think that’s understandable,” Bailey said.
Catawba County’s Senior Nutrition Services has been hit with a shortage of volunteers. “Right now some of our volunteers don’t feel comfortable delivering meals, and we completely understand that,” said Heather Ball, manager of Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County.
For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ball said the program had 1,031 people volunteer throughout the year. The 2019-2020 fiscal year volunteer number dropped to 982.
“We had to modify the way we deliver meals to seniors during the pandemic, and we started only delivering meals one day per week,” Ball said. “Now, we’ve been able to increase that to two days per week, but we are depending on some volunteers multiple times throughout the month.”
Usually, volunteers delivering meals are asked to deliver once a month. Ball said some volunteers are stepping up and delivering numerous times throughout the month.
The Seniors Morning Out participants have not been meeting in person, but have been receiving meals. Between that program and Meals on Wheels, 400 seniors over 29 routes are being fed.
“If you think about it, in order to cover all of our routes we need at least 29 volunteers on delivery days,” Ball said.
She added that it takes about an hour and a half to complete one route. An additional 120 seniors are also receiving meals through a frozen meal program.
Senior Nutrition Services is looking for volunteers for all routes, but especially ones in the Maiden and downtown Hickory areas. “We provide our volunteers with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. We want them to feel safe,” Ball said. “We have a very generous community, and we are grateful to those volunteers helping us now.”
Ball said a pen pal program was recently rolled out as well. “If there is someone out there who isn’t comfortable with volunteering yet, this is a great way to help out. It’s a wonderful way to keep (seniors) engaged and to prevent isolation,” Ball said.
Scott Loudermelt, executive director of the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of American Red Cross, said his chapter has not experienced a massive shortage of volunteers. “While we have had a few volunteers opt out of assisting during the pandemic, the vast majority have continued to serve,” he said.
One thing they are in need of is plasma. “COVID-19 survivors are needed to donate their plasma to help patients currently battling the virus,” Loudermelt said. “Right now, the American Red Cross is distributing convalescent plasma products faster than donations are coming in, resulting in an emergency shortage of this potentially lifesaving treatment.”
With the hurricane season in full swing, Loudermelt’s chapter is looking for virtual and in-person disaster responders as well.
“With a predicted active hurricane season and the complexities of COVID-19, we will need thousands of volunteers nationwide,” he said. “Due to enhanced safety measures in place for sheltering, we are training our volunteers now so we’re prepared. We are holding a virtual volunteer fair on Sept. 1 to invite folks to join us.”
The volunteer fair will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1, and an RSVP is required by Aug. 28. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/VirtualVolunteerFairRSVP.
If interested in volunteering with Senior Nutrition Services, visit mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.
Other local organizations in need of volunteers include Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Family Guidance Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Highways and Hedges, and Adult Life to name a few.
To find a volunteer opportunity best suited for you, visit www.ccunitedway.com/volunteer.
