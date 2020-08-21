Volunteer shortages amid pandemic

For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ball said the program had 1,031 people volunteer throughout the year. The 2019-2020 fiscal year volunteer number dropped to 982.

“We had to modify the way we deliver meals to seniors during the pandemic, and we started only delivering meals one day per week,” Ball said. “Now, we’ve been able to increase that to two days per week, but we are depending on some volunteers multiple times throughout the month.”

Usually, volunteers delivering meals are asked to deliver once a month. Ball said some volunteers are stepping up and delivering numerous times throughout the month.

The Seniors Morning Out participants have not been meeting in person, but have been receiving meals. Between that program and Meals on Wheels, 400 seniors over 29 routes are being fed.

“If you think about it, in order to cover all of our routes we need at least 29 volunteers on delivery days,” Ball said.

She added that it takes about an hour and a half to complete one route. An additional 120 seniors are also receiving meals through a frozen meal program.