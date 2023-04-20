HICKORY — April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and at Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, volunteers give of their time and talents to help the Girl Scout mission grow.

Covering 40 counties in western and central North Carolina, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont volunteers step in and step up for thousands of girls, teaching them to be leaders, guiding them through new experiences and building on their confidence and character through service projects, badgework, outdoor adventures and more.

Are you looking for an organization to volunteer with? With Girl Scouts, volunteer opportunities are endless- whether you can give your time as a leader on a regular basis, want to share your passions or talents with a troop a few times a year or are looking to help in Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont offices or outdoor properties. Training opportunities are available year-round.

To learn more about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, you can visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Questions about volunteering or Girl Scouting in your local area can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults.