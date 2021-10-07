Volunteer fire department's ladies auxiliary honored

STONY POINT — The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department’s ladies auxiliary was recently recognized with a state award to recognize its contributions to the community.
Stony Point Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary was presented the “Most Helpful Auxiliary” award by the N.C. State Firefighters Association Auxiliary during the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh on Aug. 14.
“What really was a deciding factor for the judges was the Hiddenite Family Campground flood and how the auxiliary was there for their community, working to help rescue and comfort community members and then later on — staying strong to comfort their firefighters. This group of women truly is a blessing to their fire department family and their community,” said Mary C. Weigl, president of the N.C. State Firefighters Association Auxiliary (NCFSAA).
Weigl said the award “is our chance to spotlight the one auxiliary who went above and beyond during the year to assist their fire department and community.”
The N.C. State Firefighters Association Auxiliary was founded in 1964 and is a group of auxiliaries and individuals from throughout the state who come together to share ideas on fundraising for firefighters, firefighter support, fire wife support, giving back to communities and annual support of the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center.
Mark Earle, Alexander County Fire Marshal, commended the Stony Point auxiliary for dedication and hard work.
“I am proud of these ladies for having the biggest hearts of anyone I know. Not only do they support firefighters on the scene, but they have shown tremendous support to families, neighbors, community, other fire departments, and other auxiliaries,” Earle said. “They have set the example as to what an auxiliary team should be and have shown their devotion and commitment to Alexander County for several years now. Congratulations and a job well done!”
Stony Point VFD Ladies Auxiliary members include president, Donna Abernathy; vice president, Janet James; treasurer, Dianne McAlpin; secretary, Savannah Prevette; social director, Jan James; and members Geraldine Dalton, Ashley Manning, Donna Cockrell, Sthr Dagenhart, Katie McCurdy, Katie Foxx, Kim Tatum, Lee Ann Sherrill, Haley Wilson, Kayla Gibson and Connie Meredith.
The auxiliary also helps neighboring fire departments and auxiliaries as well as needy families in the community. The auxiliary holds three fundraisers per year: an annual cruise-in that takes place in May, and two barbecue chicken/pork fundraisers that take place in April and November.