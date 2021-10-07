Volunteer fire department's ladies auxiliary honored

STONY POINT — The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department’s ladies auxiliary was recently recognized with a state award to recognize its contributions to the community.

Stony Point Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary was presented the “Most Helpful Auxiliary” award by the N.C. State Firefighters Association Auxiliary during the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh on Aug. 14.

“What really was a deciding factor for the judges was the Hiddenite Family Campground flood and how the auxiliary was there for their community, working to help rescue and comfort community members and then later on — staying strong to comfort their firefighters. This group of women truly is a blessing to their fire department family and their community,” said Mary C. Weigl, president of the N.C. State Firefighters Association Auxiliary (NCFSAA).

Weigl said the award “is our chance to spotlight the one auxiliary who went above and beyond during the year to assist their fire department and community.”

The N.C. State Firefighters Association Auxiliary was founded in 1964 and is a group of auxiliaries and individuals from throughout the state who come together to share ideas on fundraising for firefighters, firefighter support, fire wife support, giving back to communities and annual support of the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center.