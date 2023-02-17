STONY POINT — Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its annual banquet with the theme “Family Fun Game Night.” Special recognition was shown to all the firefighters, medical responders, ladies auxiliary, the board of directors and honored guests.

Award winners for the 2022 year included SPVFD First Responder Awards presented to Colby Cockrell and Corey Deal; SPVFD Firefighter Award presented to Matt Hartsoe; SPVFD Officer’s Award presented to SPVFD Chief Scotty Abernathy; SPVFD Chief’s Award presented to Capt. Billy Abernathy; and SPVFD Ladies Auxiliary Award presented to SPVFD Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer Katie Abernathy.

Additional thanks were given to all those who’ve shown love, support and dedication to SPVFD and to the community during events from the past year. The department can only do what it does with the support of local businesses and community volunteers.