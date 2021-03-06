Virus update for the Catawba Valley, state

Catawba County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 17,229 cases, with 20 patients hospitalized, 16,507 recoveries and 288 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 9,495 cases. Of these, there are six patients hospitalized, 8,960 recoveries and 143 total deaths related to the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caldwell County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 8,759 cases, with 17 patients currently hospitalized, 8,248 recovered and 137 deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported four new cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,951 cases, with 10 hospitalizations and 1,945 recoveries.

On March 2, the Alexander County Health Department reported three additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 84.

NCDHHS also reported 2,207 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday across the state. This brings the state total to 872,176 cases, with 1,179 hospitalizations, 819,839 recoveries and 11,502 deaths related to the virus.