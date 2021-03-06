 Skip to main content
Virus update for the Catawba Valley, state
COVID-19

Virus update for the Catawba Valley, state

Catawba County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 17,229 cases, with 20 patients hospitalized, 16,507 recoveries and 288 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 9,495 cases. Of these, there are six patients hospitalized, 8,960 recoveries and 143 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 8,759 cases, with 17 patients currently hospitalized, 8,248 recovered and 137 deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported four new cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,951 cases, with 10 hospitalizations and 1,945 recoveries.

On March 2, the Alexander County Health Department reported three additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 84.

NCDHHS also reported 2,207 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday across the state. This brings the state total to 872,176 cases, with 1,179 hospitalizations, 819,839 recoveries and 11,502 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

8 new cases

17,229 total cases

20 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,507 recovered

23,165 vaccinated

Burke County

15 new cases

9,495 total cases

6 hospitalized

143 deaths

8,960 recovered

14,001 vaccinated

Caldwell County

11 new cases

8,759 total cases

17 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,248 recovered

12,804 vaccinated

Alexander County

4 new cases

3,951 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,156 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,207 new cases

872,176 total cases

1,179 hospitalized

11,502 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,607,586 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

