 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus totals continue to climb in Catawba Valley
0 comments
featured
COVID-19

Virus totals continue to climb in Catawba Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 6,951 cases, with 60 hospitalizations, 5,523 recoveries, and 95 total deaths related to the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday since Wednesday, which brings the county total to 4,110 cases. Of these, there are 20 hospitalizations, 3,178 recoveries and 67 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 3,491 total cases, with 25 hospitalized, 45 deaths and 2,153 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,444 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The statewide total is now 357,958, with 1,804 hospitalizations, 5,219 deaths and 293,555 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

114 new cases

6,951 total cases

60 hospitalized

95 deaths

5,523 recovered

Burke County

86 cases

4,110 total cases

20 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,178 recovered

Caldwell County

47 new cases

3,491 total cases

25 hospitalized

45 deaths

2,153 recovered

Alexander County

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,444 new cases

357,958 total cases

1,804 hospitalized

5,219 deaths

293,555 recovered

Caldwell and Burke County data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert