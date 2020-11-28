Virus totals continue to climb in Catawba Valley

Catawba County Public Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 6,951 cases, with 60 hospitalizations, 5,523 recoveries, and 95 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday since Wednesday, which brings the county total to 4,110 cases. Of these, there are 20 hospitalizations, 3,178 recoveries and 67 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 3,491 total cases, with 25 hospitalized, 45 deaths and 2,153 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,444 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The statewide total is now 357,958, with 1,804 hospitalizations, 5,219 deaths and 293,555 recoveries.