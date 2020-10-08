Virus-related hospitalizations headed for new peak in Catawba County?

There were 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Catawba County on Thursday.

The new cases put the county’s total since the pandemic began at 3,476 cases. Of those, about 87.5 percent are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

There are 32 county residents hospitalized with the virus. Hospitalizations have returned to late July levels and are nearing the peak of the county’s hospitalizations at 35 on July 16.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday, leaving the county’s total at 57.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 2,248 new cases reported on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 225,397 total cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is also on the rise statewide, climbing to 1,051 people reported on Thursday. There have been 3,722 deaths.