 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus-related hospitalizations headed for new peak in Catawba County?
0 comments
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

Virus-related hospitalizations headed for new peak in Catawba County?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There were 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Catawba County on Thursday.

The new cases put the county’s total since the pandemic began at 3,476 cases. Of those, about 87.5 percent are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are 32 county residents hospitalized with the virus. Hospitalizations have returned to late July levels and are nearing the peak of the county’s hospitalizations at 35 on July 16.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday, leaving the county’s total at 57.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 2,248 new cases reported on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 225,397 total cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is also on the rise statewide, climbing to 1,051 people reported on Thursday. There have been 3,722 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

40 new cases

3,476 total cases

32 patients hospitalized

57 total deaths

3,043 people recovered

Burke County

25 new cases

2,579 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,177 people recovered

Caldwell County

39 new cases

1,873 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,115 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

550 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

479 people recovered

North Carolina

2,428 new cases

225,397 total cases

1,051 patients hospitalized

3,722 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Caldwell and Burke counties data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert