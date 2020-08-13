You are the owner of this article.
Virus-related hospitalizations at lowest point since July 3 for Catawba County
COVID-19

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped for the third day in a row on Thursday, dipping to the the lowest amount since July 3.

There are 14 residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. That number is down from a high of 35 in mid-July, according to data from Catawba County Public Health.

After five days of smaller increases in new cases, averaging 18 per day, the county saw 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new cases put the county total at 2,245 cases. There have been 31 Catawba County resident deaths.

On Wednesday, Burke County reported two new deaths related to COVID-19. The people were in their 80s and 90s, both with underlying conditions and neither was hospitalized. The deaths put the county total at 30. The county had 1,795 total cases as of Wednesday. Of those, 1,429 are recovered and seven are hospitalized.

Caldwell County had a total of 1,253 cases as of Wednesday. Of those, 673 are recovered, 18 are hospitalized and 16 people have died.

Caldwell County recently announced thermal cameras would be placed at entrances to several public buildings to take the temperatures of visitors and warn of anyone with a fever, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the county.

The cameras will be placed at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Caldwell County Courthouse, the county office building, the health and human services building and the county resource center. The cameras were paid for with federal coronavirus relief funding.

Alexander County had 312 total cases as of Wednesday, according to an update from the county. Of those, 253 are recovered and four are in the hospital. Two people have died.

Statewide, 1,763 new cases were reported. The state has recorded 140,824 cases through Thursday. There are 1,070 people hospitalized with the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

40 new cases

2,245 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

31 total deaths

1,772 people recovered

Burke County

6 new cases

1,795 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,429 people recovered

Caldwell County

22 new cases

1,253 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

16 total deaths

673 people recovered

Alexander County

10 new cases

312 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

253 people recovered

North Carolina

1,763 new cases

140,824 total cases

1,170 patients hospitalized

2,287 total deaths

116,969 people recovered

Alexander, Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Wednesday.

