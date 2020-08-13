Virus-related hospitalizations at lowest point since July 3 for Catawba County

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped for the third day in a row on Thursday, dipping to the the lowest amount since July 3.

There are 14 residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. That number is down from a high of 35 in mid-July, according to data from Catawba County Public Health.

After five days of smaller increases in new cases, averaging 18 per day, the county saw 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new cases put the county total at 2,245 cases. There have been 31 Catawba County resident deaths.

On Wednesday, Burke County reported two new deaths related to COVID-19. The people were in their 80s and 90s, both with underlying conditions and neither was hospitalized. The deaths put the county total at 30. The county had 1,795 total cases as of Wednesday. Of those, 1,429 are recovered and seven are hospitalized.

Caldwell County had a total of 1,253 cases as of Wednesday. Of those, 673 are recovered, 18 are hospitalized and 16 people have died.

Caldwell County recently announced thermal cameras would be placed at entrances to several public buildings to take the temperatures of visitors and warn of anyone with a fever, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the county.