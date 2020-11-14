Virus cluster, outbreak reported in Caldwell

A cluster of COVID-19 cases was recently identified at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, along with an outbreak at Comserv Playmore Residential Facility.
Five CCC&TI students who are involved in the women’s basketball program tested positive for the virus, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Health Department. All team activities have been suspended until further notice. Close contacts of those who tested positive have been identified and notified.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic link between cases.
Three staff members and two clients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Comserv Playmore Residential Facility as well. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.
Support Local Journalism
“Comserv, Inc. is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 as two or more persons have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is continuing to follow best practice procedures and taking extra precautions, including utilizing approved PPE products, increasing cleaning regimens, and symptoms screening,” said Paul Norwood, Chief Operations Officer with Comserv.
Also on Friday, the Caldwell County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county total to 2,988 cases, with 17 hospitalizations, 38 deaths and 1,982 recoveries.
NCDHHS reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. There have been a total of 309,118 virus cases in the state, with 1,425 currently hospitalized, 4,756 deaths and 261,719 recoveries.
Catawba County Public Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, for a total of 5,666 cases. Of these, there are 47 hospitalizations, 74 deaths and 4,553 recoveries.
Burke County Public Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 3,475 cases. Of these, 12 patients are hospitalized, 64 deaths have occurred, and 2,888 people have recovered from the virus.
Alexander County Health Department reported 120 COVID-19 cases on Friday since Monday. This brings the county total to 1,097 cases, with 27 hospitalizations, 13 deaths and 1,053 recoveries.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.