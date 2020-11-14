Virus cluster, outbreak reported in Caldwell

A cluster of COVID-19 cases was recently identified at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, along with an outbreak at Comserv Playmore Residential Facility.

Five CCC&TI students who are involved in the women’s basketball program tested positive for the virus, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Health Department. All team activities have been suspended until further notice. Close contacts of those who tested positive have been identified and notified.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic link between cases.

Three staff members and two clients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Comserv Playmore Residential Facility as well. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

