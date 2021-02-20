Virus cases increase in Catawba Valley

Catawba County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 16,804 cases, with 56 hospitalizations, 15,781 recoveries and 273 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 25 new virus cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 9,314 cases. Of these, there are currently 11 hospitalizations, 8,464 recoveries and 137 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caldwell County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 8,493 cases, with 17 hospitalizations, 7,441 recoveries and 129 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,832 cases, with 10 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 76 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 3,446 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina on Saturday, bringing the total to 840,096. Of these, there are 1,708 hospitalizations and 10,896 total deaths across the state.

The organization also announced that 685 of the cases reported on Saturday were from tests performed at the UNC Health Southeastern COVID-19 Testing site at UNC Health Southeastern Hospital since Dec. 30 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS.