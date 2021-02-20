 Skip to main content
Virus cases increase in Catawba Valley
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 16,804 cases, with 56 hospitalizations, 15,781 recoveries and 273 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 25 new virus cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 9,314 cases. Of these, there are currently 11 hospitalizations, 8,464 recoveries and 137 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 8,493 cases, with 17 hospitalizations, 7,441 recoveries and 129 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,832 cases, with 10 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 76 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 3,446 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina on Saturday, bringing the total to 840,096. Of these, there are 1,708 hospitalizations and 10,896 total deaths across the state.

The organization also announced that 685 of the cases reported on Saturday were from tests performed at the UNC Health Southeastern COVID-19 Testing site at UNC Health Southeastern Hospital since Dec. 30  that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

33 new cases

16,804 total cases

56 hospitalized

273 deaths

15,781 recovered

18,378 vaccinated

Burke County

25 new cases

9,314 total cases

11 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,464 recovered

11,486 vaccinated

Caldwell County

30 new cases

8,493 total cases

17 hospitalized

129 deaths

7,441 recovered

10,942 vaccinated

Alexander County

7 new cases

3,832 total cases

10 hospitalized

76 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,348 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,446 new cases

840,096 total cases

1,708 hospitalized

10,896 deaths

765,456 recovered

1,306,127 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

