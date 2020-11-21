 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus cases continue to climb
0 comments
top story
COVID-19

Virus cases continue to climb

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 6,265 virus cases, with 56 hospitalizations, 82 total deaths and 4,979 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 3,796 cases. Of these, there are currently 11 hospitalizations, 3,049 recoveries and 65 total deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 3,232 cases, with 27 hospitalizations, 2,103 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,415 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday. This brings the state total to 332,261 cases, with 1,590 people hospitalized, 276,132 recovered, and 5,005 total deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

53 new cases

6,265 total cases

56 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,979 recovered

Burke County

52 new cases

3,786 total cases

11 hospitalized

65 deaths

3,049 recovered

Caldwell County

30 new cases

3,232 total cases

27 hospitalized

39 deaths

2,103 recovered

Alexander County

276 new cases

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,415 new cases

332,261 total cases

1,590 hospitalized

5,005 deaths

276,132 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert