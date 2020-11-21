Virus cases continue to climb

Catawba County Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 6,265 virus cases, with 56 hospitalizations, 82 total deaths and 4,979 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 3,796 cases. Of these, there are currently 11 hospitalizations, 3,049 recoveries and 65 total deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 3,232 cases, with 27 hospitalizations, 2,103 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,415 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday. This brings the state total to 332,261 cases, with 1,590 people hospitalized, 276,132 recovered, and 5,005 total deaths.